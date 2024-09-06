Stephen A. Smith picks the Lions to win the NFC North but questions whether the team can win a Super Bowl. (2:10)

DETROIT -- It took some convincing from his wife, Holly, and daughter, Piper, before Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell hesitantly agreed to act in an Applebee's commercial.

In the end, it was a match made in heaven.

Once Campbell, the 6-foot-5 former NFL tight end, arrived on the set in New Jersey for a one-day shoot in early July, he delivered an ad that is now trending across social media.

"He was so fantastic to work with and was such [a] natural that we did very few takes," Joel Yashinsky, Applebee's chief marketing officer, told ESPN. "It concerns me as a Lions fan that he could become an actor if he wanted to because his facial expressions, his body language, his voice, his reactions, his timing ... it's impeccable. He's a natural.

Campbell acted in the eight-part series that also features Saquon Barkley and Brock Purdy. Applebee's

"He's as natural an actor almost as much as he's a natural head football coach in the NFL and that's why I think people have responded to the ads so well."

Campbell is featured in a couple of different spots for the brand as part of its ongoing eight-part miniseries called "PRE-SEASONING -- An Applebee's Training Camp," along with San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley. Spots will continue to roll out throughout the 2024 NFL season.

The first commercial, which premiered Tuesday, showcased Campbell as a waiter who interrupts his customers midorder, telling them to "cover your mouth ... they could steal your order," as he holds the guest check pad to his face. In disbelief, the customers follow his lead and place the menus to their face while ordering.

In another ad, he's spotted motivating his Applebee's team as an assistant shift manager to reach "a different level of production."

"Look this was something I've been reluctant -- my wife and my daughter are constantly like, 'You have to do it, you have to do it. Do this.' So, they talked me into the Applebee's deal, and I said, 'All right, we'll do it,'" Campbell said. "Anyway, I had fun with it, the staff and crew that worked with us were unbelievable. The actors were awesome, they made it what it is. They were unbelievable.

"They made me feel comfortable and we just did it. It's done," he said. "Unfortunately, there's more to come, I'm afraid. They were unbelievable though. They did a great job."

Yashinsky viewed Campbell's latest ad "as one of those magical moments" on camera after receiving such a positive response to the commercial.

"He's as efficient as an actor as he is an NFL coach and we couldn't have been more thrilled," Yashinsky said. "We were sitting watching the shots being done and we knew right then and there that there was something special happening and it was validated obviously when it launched this week, and everybody responded like they did. It's all him."

With the Lions being viewed as Super Bowl contenders entering the season, several Detroit stars are featured in endorsement deals this week. QB Jared Goff is featured in a national Old Spice ad and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown stars in a Little Caesars commercial with 49ers tight end George Kittle.

"He's putting Applebee's back on the map," St. Brown said, smiling. "I might have to go in there now."

Detroit will return to action for Week 1 on Sunday at Ford Field against the Los Angeles Rams, a rematch of last season's wild-card playoffs. The Lions won that one 24-23.