PHILADELPHIA -- Saquon Barkley said he wasn't aware at the time that his conversation with New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen -- an exchange that appeared recently on HBO's "Hard Knocks" -- was being recorded.

In that conversation, Schoen let Barkley know that instead of making an offer to the star running back or placing the franchise tag on him, they were going to allow the two-time Pro Bowler to test the free agent market.

Barkley said he saw the taped conversation when watching a trailer for an upcoming episode. He stopped short of saying he was "shocked" when asked whether he was surprised that the Giants allowed the exchange to air.

"At the end of the day, I also think they have control of the edits and they could have painted me to look really bad," Barkley said Wednesday, "and they kind of gave the truth."

The truth, as shown through Schoen's phone conversation with agent Ed Berry, is that the Giants were not willing to offer the same as other teams in the mix for Barkley's services.

"We're out," Schoen said.

The division-rival Philadelphia Eagles were in, inking Barkley to a three-year contract worth $37.75 million that includes $26 million guaranteed.

The drama between the Giants and Barkley wasn't as intense as portrayed, Barkley said, but he gave credit to "Hard Knocks" for offering unique insight into negotiations that are typically done behind the scenes.

"'Hard Knocks' was unique, but that's in the past," Barkley said. "I lived it; I got to watch it; and now I'm ready to focus on what matters most -- and that's being here with my teammates and getting better each day."

Barkley was greeted with a loud ovation as he made his way out of the practice facility and onto the field Wednesday, which marked the first day of training camp for the Eagles. Cheers rang out every time he touched the ball during the hour-plus session.

"I definitely heard it. There is a little excitement with me being here," he said. "Since coming to Philly, it's been nothing but love and a lot of support from everyone within the building, the fans."

Barkley, entering his seventh NFL season, amassed more than 5,200 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns with the Giants. But being in a different environment has him feeling like a "rookie" and, in Wednesday's case, "a little kid" as he soaked in the new atmosphere, complete with shouts of "Saquon!" as he ran down the sideline.

"The first thing I said to A.J. [Brown] is, 'I can't believe they pay us to do this -- to come out here and play football,'" he said.