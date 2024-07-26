        <
          Taylor, Raiders have laugh with fan's doll portraying Mahomes

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterJul 26, 2024, 12:46 AM
          COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have made a habit of late of poking the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won three of the past five Super Bowls, including in February at Allegiant Stadium.

          That continued Thursday in a since-deleted viral video that involved Kermit the Frog and made a jab at Patrick Mahomes.

          Raiders fan Josh Jacopetti dressed up a Kermit doll to look like the Chiefs quarterback -- whose voice has been compared to that of the Sesame Street star -- and brought it to the Raiders' training camp practice. And while players went through an autograph line, Kermit was passed to rookie safety Trey Taylor, who put the green guy on his hand and had a laugh.

          A Raiders fan took video of what happened and posted it on social media.

          The Chiefs and their fans took notice.

          Mahomes' athletic trainer simply wrote on X: "We will remember."

          The fan, who wanted to be known as Andrew Q, said he was sorry for posting the video and apologized to Taylor.

          "I msg's a few creators and asked if it was bad taste," he wrote to ESPN in a direct message. "Asked a few within the organization to apologize to Trey and if he wanted any charity donations. I'm young to this and I learned everything viral isn't a good viral."

          The Raiders declined to comment.