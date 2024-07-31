Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In recent days, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson engaged in two animated discussions on the sideline, both of which blew up on social media.

Trying to quell the perception that he's at odds with his No. 1 receiver, Rodgers insisted Wednesday that his relationship with Wilson is fine and the heated moments between them aren't what they seem.

"He's got to get on my page, but I have to get on his page, too, because he's got a whole book that I need to understand fully -- skill set and ability and feel and rhythm and all the different things that he does out there," Rodgers said after practice. "So those are good conversations. They might appear to be much more heated than they are, but there's usually a smile on our face afterwards -- at least one of us."

On Saturday, and again Tuesday, Rodgers and Wilson were seen in intense conversations after plays in which there appeared to be miscommunications between them. They were gesturing with their arms, looking very much like two people involved in a disagreement.

Wilson, too, downplayed the incident, saying they're competitive players who want to get it right.

"It's truly enlightening for me every time we have problems like that, despite how it may look, just because I am an emotional, passionate guy," Wilson said. "So, when we lose, I might look a certain way, but in reality, all those conversations, those things are helping me be better for Aaron because he can make your life real easy. So, for me, it's my job to be on my details and he's been on me about those details."

Rodgers, upset with general sloppiness in recent days, has been particularly vocal on the field, expressing his displeasure with teammates. He called it "benign" behavior, saying, "I like to push guys to believe in themselves maybe more than they do at the time."

The Rodgers-Wilson dynamic is one of the keys to the Jets' season. Wilson has produced two straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but his chemistry with the star quarterback was disrupted last season when Rodgers went down with a torn left Achilles on the fourth snap of the first game. As Wilson noted, they're trying to make up for lost time.

Rodgers is a demanding quarterback who expects precise routes from his receivers, especially between the 20s. In the red zone, he said, there's more "freedom" for receivers to run routes based on sight adjustments. Perhaps not coincidentally, Rodgers and Wilson hooked up for three touchdowns on red zone plays in Wednesday's practice.

A year ago, the Jets' receivers mostly kept quiet around Rodgers out of deference to him, but they're more apt to speak their mind now that they know him better. Wilson said he's "definitely more comfortable" in sharing his thoughts with the four-time MVP.

"The best ones have always done that, and I enjoy those," Rodgers said. "I love a good back-and-forth as long as, at the end of it, we can either agree to disagree and revisit it later and come to some sort of middle ground."

Rodgers has often said that Wilson has the potential to be another Davante Adams, his former Green Bay Packers teammate. The quarterback apparently would like to reunite with the real Adams, currently on the Las Vegas Raiders. Speaking at a celebrity golf tournament before training camp, Rodgers told a reporter, "I love Davante. Can't wait to play with him again" -- a comment that fueled trade speculation. It also could've been perceived as a slight toward his current receiving corps.

Rodgers was asked Wednesday about the comment.

"Well, I do love Davante, for sure," he said. "That particular [reporter] was a tad bit irritating. Those are things where it's like somebody is asking the same question over and over and over, and I just give him something and get rid of them."

With a smile, Rodgers added, "Yeah, but I think I was talking about golf."