NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan told the media on Saturday the team will be without veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for "several weeks." Hopkins suffered a knee injury earlier this week and missed practice on Friday and Saturday.

Callahan said the injury won't require surgery.

"Let's call it several weeks with the knee, not a surgical issue," Callahan said. "It'll be a few weeks until he's back and ready to roll."

The initial diagnosis was that Hopkins would be out for four to six weeks. A team source said the Titans are optimistic about Hopkins returning before the season opener against the Bears in Chicago on Sept. 8.

Hopkins' 75 receptions, 1,057 yards, and seven touchdowns led the Titans in each category last season. Third-year receiver Treylon Burks will be the primary replacement while Hopkins is out.

"It sucks because I look up to [Hopkins] a lot," Burks said after practice Saturday. "He just told me to go out, just take care of business."