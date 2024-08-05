Rams coach Sean McVay explains how he is handling recent injuries to the Rams offensive line. (0:44)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is considered week-to-week after sustaining a knee injury Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

One source, however, described Nacua's injury as "not serious."

Nacua left the Rams' joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday after getting up slowly during a team drill.

After the practice, coach Sean McVay said he wasn't sure what happened to Nacua, who in 2023 set rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486).

The Rams are off Monday and will return to practice Tuesday.

It's the latest injury in training camp for the Rams, who are dealing with injuries to three-fifths of their starting offensive line. Right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) and left guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder) are both considered week-to-week, and left tackle Alaric Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury.

In addition, cornerback Darious Williams has a hamstring strain, an injury McVay said the team will take "a week at a time."