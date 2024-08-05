Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Cam Sample will miss the entire season after he tore an Achilles, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

Sample, a fourth-year player out of Tulane, went down toward the end of Friday's practice and was carted off the field.

In 2023, he made two starts and appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals. Sample tallied 29 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

"Cam's been a huge part of our team," Taylor said in his news conference Tuesday. "Played a lot of different roles. Been awesome in the locker room. We'll obviously support him during his recovery. [We] plan on him being around."

Taylor said a timetable for surgery is yet to be determined.

The Bengals have three defensive ends dealing with injuries, including both starters. Trey Hendrickson suffered a bruised chest on the first day of practice and has been out since then. Sam Hubbard is dealing with a hyperextended left knee. Both are considered week-to-week.