Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith practiced Monday for the first time since suffering knee and hip injuries last week.

Smith, 32, had no visible brace on the injured knee, nor did he appear to run with any limp. He took every first-team rep, as he had been doing prior to getting hurt last Tuesday.

Smith missed a walk-through Wednesday as well as the next three practices before the team's off day Sunday. Initial testing revealed no serious injuries. Coach Mike Macdonald said Saturday that Smith had one more test to undergo, and that he was expected to return at some point this week.

"We followed the steps, I feel like, of what everyone was saying needed to do and it was time for him to go out there, and he was there," Macdonald said Monday. "It was great."

Asked whether Smith is now a full go, Macdonald said: "As far as I know, I think he's rolling."

Sam Howell, acquired in a March trade with the Washington Commanders, took the first-team reps in Smith's absence. Veteran PJ Walker is Seattle's third quarterback.

Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and linebacker Jerome Baker were among those who remained sidelined Monday, both because of hamstring injuries. Jones was hurt July 26, while Baker has missed the past two practices.