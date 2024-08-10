Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Dolphins offensive lineman Kion Smith suffered a torn ACL in Friday night's preseason opener, a source told ESPN, and is expected to miss the 2024 regular season.

Normally an offensive tackle, Smith started at left guard for the Dolphins against the Atlanta Falcons but was rolled up on during the team's second offensive drive. He remained on the field for a few minutes while medical trainers attended to him, before being helped off the field.

Smith has been with the Dolphins since 2021 on both the practice squad and active roster. He played nine games during the 2023 regular season, with most of his 70 offensive snaps coming against the New York Jets and Washington Commanders in Weeks 12 and 13, respectively.

The Dolphins placed Smith on season-ending injured reserve Saturday and brought back offensive lineman Chasen Hines -- who they released earlier this month.

In addition to Hines, Miami has second-round pick Patrick Paul and veteran Kendall Lamm behind starting tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson -- but could be in the market to add depth to their offensive line.

Projected starting center Aaron Brewer suffered an injury at practice last week and did not play against the Falcons. Head coach Mike McDaniel described Brewer as "week to week" after Friday's game.