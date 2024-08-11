BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson won't play in the Cleveland Browns' second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, but the quarterback's surgically repaired throwing shoulder has been cleared for full contact, coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday.

Watson did not play in Cleveland's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, but Stefanski's comments open the possibility for Watson to play in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, which would be his first game since November after undergoing season-ending surgery.

Stefanski said Watson will get the "vast majority" of reps in the joint practices the Browns are hosting with Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday.

Before the Browns' preseason opener, Stefanski said the team had a plan for Watson's workload, "but we'll just work that day by day."

Watson has thrown in all but one of Cleveland's training camp practices after throwing every other day during the offseason workout program.

With Watson sidelined for the preseason opener, Jameis Winston started and played one drive. Tyler Huntley played the remainder of the first half, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson played the entire second half.