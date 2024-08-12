Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens breathed a sigh of relief when they avoided major injuries with two of their top defensive backs.

In a span of three days, the Ravens watched All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and first-round pick Nate Wiggins both leave the field early. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh indicated Hamilton's injured left leg is "stable" and Wiggins' right shoulder is sprained.

"We're in good shape," Harbaugh said. "We don't have any serious stuff."

In Friday night's 16-13 preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Wiggins walked off the field with a team doctor early in the third quarter after making a tackle on third down. The rookie cornerback's MRI revealed he has a shoulder sprain, and he's considered day-to-day.

Harbaugh even made light of the type of injury.

"Wiggins is not a serious injury," Harbaugh said. "It's the same one that I got last week on the water slide [fumble recovery drill]."

Harbaugh then began waving his right arm back and forth.

"Look at my movement," he said. "I would've been active for the game, so I think we're good."

Before Wiggins' injury, he broke up three passes on his first drive and then nearly recorded his first interception on the next series.

"That's what it was like at Clemson, and I'm excited to see his career continue to grow," Ravens inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was a teammate of Wiggins' at Clemson, said. "He's going to be a special guy for us, for sure."

On Sunday, on a play shortly after tight end Isaiah Likely grabbed another long touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson, Hamilton ran up to defend a pass before falling to the ground. A hush came across the crowd as Hamilton laid on his back and a team trainer looked at his left leg.

Hamilton eventually walked off on his own power to the locker room, providing what was the biggest scare of camp.

"[It] looks stable," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, we'll continue to do some tests tonight and tomorrow to make sure, but first indications are that he's fine."