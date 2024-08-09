Domonique Foxworth joins "First Take" to explain what Derrick Henry adds to the Ravens' offense in the competitive AFC. (1:42)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In projecting the heights that Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers can reach together this season, it must first start with how Jackson treated Flowers when he was at his lowest point of his rookie season.

Flowers was distraught after his fourth-quarter fumble near the goal line, a turning point in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. It was his first career fumble.

Jackson texted him afterward and pointed out that everyone made mistakes, which helped Flowers move past that devastating mishap. Jackson then visited Flowers at his home the next two days to talk about the game and console his top target.

"I know how important it is to him -- that moment, how important it is to all of us and how people would be about what went on during the game," Jackson said. "But all of us play a part -- it's a team sport at the end of the day, and I was letting him know that."

Now, Flowers can give Jackson something he's never had in a passing game: a true No. 1 wide receiver. In Jackson's six NFL seasons, no Baltimore wide receiver has finished in the top 25 in receiving yards. One wide receiver has recorded a 1,000-yard season with Jackson at the helm, and it was Marquise Brown who produced 1,008 yards in 2021.

This trend could end this year with Flowers, who showed tremendous promise for a franchise that historically has struggled in drafting wide receivers. Last season, after being the No. 22 overall pick, Flowers set Ravens rookie records in receptions (77), receiving yards (858), first-down receptions (41) and yards after catch (387).

"[I want to] take the whole game to the next level, everything from blocking to catching," Flowers said. "I'm trying to get better at everything, and I'm trying to improve every year and prove all the doubters wrong."

Flowers has certainly earned the trust of Jackson. During a training camp practice this week, Jackson rolled out right and didn't see anyone open. But Jackson waited for Flowers break off his route and go deep down the sideline, where they connected for a 25-yard catch.

Jackson said gaining chemistry with Flowers was "pretty easy."

"I'm seeing him attack the ball, [and] I'm seeing him when the cornerback has outside leverage on an out-breaking route; he's dropping him, and he's winning," Jackson said. "He's had my trust. [With] him catching the ball and doing what he does, that's all a quarterback wants."

Ravens second-year receiver Zay Flowers will look to continue his success after a strong rookie season. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Jackson and Flowers' connection is evident even when the pass falls incomplete. After Jackson couldn't hit Flowers on a deep pass, they talked for almost five minutes about what each wanted the other to do better. Jackson pointed out Flowers' hand placement, and Flowers pointed out the pass' trajectory.

Last season, Flowers was the most consistent part of Baltimore's offense, catching 71.3% of Jackson's passes. That's the highest completion rate to any Ravens wide receiver with at least 50 catches since targets were first tracked in 2006.

"They both love football ... [and] it's easy to get on the same page with those guys," wide receiver coach Greg Lewis said. "They understand what they're doing, what they see out there, and then they make things happen that most people can't do. It's special to see, and we just have to keep going from that."

The Ravens will continue to lean on Flowers, who should remain the go-to target on the outside. Baltimore's other top wide receivers are Rashod Bateman, who has more missed games in his three-year career (18) than touchdown catches (four), Nelson Agholor, who hasn't caught more than 40 passes since 2020, and Devontez Walker, a rookie fourth-round pick. Baltimore also signed Russell Gage on Tuesday for added depth.

Over the past year, Flowers has become more involved in the offense.

"You can see that with players as they gain experience -- they ask questions, have ideas, have thoughts," Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. "Like, 'Can we do it this way? What about this? What about this?' When you're younger, you're just trying to learn it -- it's hard to be engaged when you're not sure yourself. That's where he's really come a long way."

The next step for Flowers and Jackson is stretching the field. Flowers averaged 8.56 air yards per reception, which ranked 62nd in the NFL. Of Flowers' 77 catches, 51 came on passes that traveled five yards or less in the air.

With running back Derrick Henry lining up in the backfield and a healthy Mark Andrews running routes over the middle, Flowers should have more opportunities to go over the top of defenses.

"If [the passes are] in the air, I'll go get them," Flowers said. "That's one of the things I want to improve [upon] ... because that's what I did in college. So I want to come out and try to hit more this year."

Flowers can get some redemption quickly. The Ravens open the season in Kansas City against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (Sept. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Asked if the Week 1 matchup with Kansas City adds a different edge to training camp, Flowers said with a smile, "What [do you] think? I think so."