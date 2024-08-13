Dan Graziano joins "Get Up" to break down how new Eagles OC Kellen Moore can get the best out of Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense. (1:28)

Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said that Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean, sidelined all of camp with a hamstring injury, will do some individual work during the team's joint practice with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

"He's progressing nicely," Sirianni said.

DeJean, the 40th overall pick in April's draft, sustained the injury when he was caught in an awkward position during offseason training, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He began training camp on the non-football injury list (NFI).

Receiver Parris Campbell, a candidate for the No. 3 wide receiver spot heading into training camp, will also participate in individual drills after missing over a week with a groin injury.

DeJean appeared to be climbing up the depth chart this spring and was thought to be an option for the starting nickel job. Fellow rookie Quinyon Mitchell has since garnered first-team reps in the slot and may end up landing the job, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio suggested, in the name of getting the best personnel grouping on the field.

The other spot up for grabs is right cornerback. The duties to this point have been split between Isaiah Rodgers and Kelee Ringo.

"When [DeJean] comes back, it's not going to be, 'OK, he's back, like nothing ever happened to him,'" Fangio said last week, when asked whether DeJean's return will create any kind of domino effect in the secondary. "I'm sure the guys downstairs will have rep limitations on him, practice limitations. So, it will be dependent upon where he is at and how he's doing."

DeJean, a first-team All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2023, totaled seven interceptions and 13 passes defensed over the past two seasons for Iowa while also making an impact as a punt returner.