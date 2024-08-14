Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was back with the team Wednesday following his arrest on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly put a gun to his fiancee's head during an argument.

A team spokesperson said Hall, a second-round pick from Ohio State, was in the team's facility.

Hall was not seen on the field at the end of a morning walk-through. The Browns had a joint practice scheduled Wednesday with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns are continuing to gather information on Hall's situation.

Hall, 21, was arraigned Tuesday in Avon Lake Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence. He was released from jail after posting $10,000 bond. He's scheduled to be back in court Sept. 10, two days after the Browns' season opener against Dallas.

Police were called to a home Hall shares with his fiancee in Avon on Monday night. According to an incident report, the woman told police that Hall became violent during a dispute over finances.

At one point, Hall put a gun to her temple, the report said. Police seized two handguns from the residence.

Browns safety Rodney McLeod said Hall's teammates will support him.

"We're a team. We're a family," he said. "And we're understanding that certain things are going to arise and take place and so you have to treat it as such. We're all human beings and so for us we're just trying to learn more about what took place and we will handle things accordingly."