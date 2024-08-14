Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS Md. -- Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris is dealing with an acute illness that will require ongoing treatment for an extended period of time, the team announced Wednesday.

D'Alessandris, 70, was hospitalized over the weekend.

"Coach D'Alessandris is widely respected and cherished in our organization," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "As he focuses on his health, we offer him unwavering support."

The Ravens have hired George Warhop, who has a 27-year history of coaching offensive lines in the NFL. He was the Houston Texans' offensive line coach in 2022.

"With expertise in guiding top-level offensive linemen, his dedication and strong character will continue to develop our offensive line during Coach D's absence," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens' offensive line is one of the biggest storylines of this year's training camp. Baltimore is replacing three starters after allowing guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson to sign elsewhere and trading right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets.

Entering his eighth season with the Ravens, D'Alessandris has mentored five Pro Bowl offensive linemen in Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley, Orlando Brown Jr., Tyler Linderbaum and Zeitler. D'Alessandris, who has coached for 45 years, previously served as the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills (2010-12) and San Diego Chargers (2013-15).