          Derrick Henry charges in for a 8-yard score vs. Steelers

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterJan 12, 2025, 02:35 AM
          BALTIMORE -- After Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens made a statement on the opening drive of Saturday's wild-card game, they doubled down by using Derrick Henry and their running attack.

          Henry's 8-yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers capped a 13-play drive in which Baltimore didn't throw the ball once and took a 14-0 lead.

          This was Henry's first touchdown in the playoffs since 2021 with the Tennessee Titans, the last time he played in the postseason. He has now had a touchdown run in five of his eight playoff games.

          In the first quarter, Jackson marched the Ravens 95 yards down the field and capped the series with a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman. This marked the first time in the postseason that Jackson has led Baltimore to a touchdown on an opening drive.

          It was the longest touchdown drive in the playoffs for the Ravens since 2001, when they had a 99-yard drive in a wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins.

          Slow starts have been a problem for Jackson and Baltimore in the postseason, where the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player is 2-4 in his career. In Jackson's previous six playoff games, the Ravens had totaled 10 points in the first quarter.

          Jackson wrapped up a dominant first half with a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Justice Hill with two seconds remaining. With the Ravens up 21-0, "MVP" chants filled M&T Bank Stadium.

          The Ravens had more first downs in the first half (19) than the Steelers had total plays (18). Jackson was 13-of-15 passing (87%) for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 64 yards.