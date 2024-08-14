Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- For the first time since Sept. 21, 2023, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs took part in a full practice Wednesday.

Diggs tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a practice leading up to the Cowboys' third game of the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve following surgery. He opened training camp this year on the physically unable to perform list but has been doing limited on-field drills for the past two weeks.

Diggs' first action took place in a joint scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams.

"It felt good getting back in, moving around, other players flying around, getting adjusted to bodies near me," Diggs said. "I had a lot of great work in today."

In two-minute action, Diggs appeared to intercept Jimmy Garoppolo on a throw to the sideline; however, the officials ruled him out of bounds. Diggs said after practice that the play would have been overturned by a replay challenge in a game.

"Of course, he immediately makes a play on the ball," executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "He's gifted getting the ball."

Diggs led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11 and was named a first-team All-Pro. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and '22. While he will not play in the preseason, Diggs said he is glad he will get in enough practice time before the Sept. 8 season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

"The season is in what, four weeks?" he said. "It's about time to get going. It's going to go fast. We're here [in California] for another seven days. The season's about to start. I've got to be prepared for that. This is the only way I can be prepared for that."

Diggs said he trusts his surgically repaired knee, but said Wednesday's practice, "kind of felt like my first game when I was a rookie. That was good," he said.

In his absence, DaRon Bland led the NFL in interceptions last season with nine, setting an NFL record by returning five of them for touchdowns.

"I hope they continue to throw balls at us so we can make plays," Diggs said. "Hope it doesn't change because we've got two ball hawks on each side. We'll see what happens."