EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says he's excited to get back into a game for the first time since tearing his ACL last November and isn't thinking about it as much of a physical test.

Jones tore the ACL in his right knee on Nov. 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He will make his return to game action nine-plus months after the injury on the road Saturday in a preseason contest against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

"I don't think I'll be thinking about my knee much," he said. "I tested it at practice, tested it in my rehab and workouts and feel like it's in a good place. I'm confident my knee will be ready to go. It won't be something I'll be thinking about much."

This time, however, the opposition will be allowed to hit Jones. Quarterbacks wear a red no-contact jersey at practice. That isn't the case in the preseason.

Jones doesn't view the first hit he will take as any different from in any other year. Only this time it will have been a little longer since he last played. He will see how he does in more realistic game experience.

"I think it's a little bit faster is one thing. The pass rush is real. They can hit you in the game," Jones said with a chuckle. "Just feeling that, sensing that [is different]. But I think that comes down to getting rid of the ball on time, moving well in the pocket. All the things you work on in a practice situation get tested in a game when you can get hit."

If he avoids that first hit altogether, it won't be the worst thing in the world either.

"I wouldn't mind that," Jones said. "I'm certainly not trying to get hit."

As far as how much Jones will play Saturday afternoon against the Texans, he's willing to go as long as the team wants.

Jones and the Giants' starters played one drive that went nine plays and 75 yards for a touchdown in the second preseason game last year.

"I'm ready to go," Jones said. "I'm ready to play as much as [coach Brian Daboll] wants me to play."

The Giants are looking forward to seeing their starting offense in game action for the first time this year. All of the first-team offense, minus first- and second-year players, was held out of the preseason opener Aug. 8 against the Detroit Lions.

Against the Texans, Jones is expected to play behind the starting offensive line and with the team's top receivers.

"It will be good to get him out there in a preseason game," Daboll said. "Operate the offense."

Daboll will also get a chance to call plays for the first time for Jones and this group. He was not the regular playcaller during his first two seasons with the team.

The group that will be on the field in Houston is expected to include rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who returned to practice Thursday and seems likely to play against the Texans. Nabers missed two practices earlier this week after suffering a low ankle sprain Sunday.

He returned to practice Thursday without any noticeable wrap on his left ankle.