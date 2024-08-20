Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers placed center Nate Herbig on the injured/reserve list on Tuesday afternoon, ending the offensive lineman's season after he tore his rotator cuff during training camp.

With Herbig on IR, the team is expected to start rookie center Zach Frazier, a second-round pick, at center in Week 1. Frazier played 75% of snaps in the team's second preseason game.

"Man, attrition is a component of it," coach Mike Tomlin said of losing Herbig. "It sucks for Herbig."

The Steelers previously started a rookie at center with Kendrick Green in 2021, though he was replaced by veteran Mason Cole the following season. Before Green, Maurkice Pouncey started at center as a rookie in 2010 and earned a Pro Bowl nod in his debut season. Pouncey then held the job for the next decade before retiring in 2020.

Though he's new to the NFL, Frazier made 37 consecutive starts at center for West Virginia.

"Zach has played a lot of games at center. It's not the NFL, but he did in the Power 5," offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said. "I think he's a very mature guy. ... I would say of any rookie, he's probably the most prepped ... and since he's been in this building, he's as advertised.

"It's unfortunate what happened to Nate. ... But I've been impressed with Zach's maturity, whether it got expedited or whatever would've happened. The reality is Nate's not in there, and [Frazier's] got to get ready to go."