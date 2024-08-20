Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Raekwon Davis arrived last month for his first training camp with the team hoping for a fast start. He instead ended up on the non-football illness list with elevated blood pressure.

On Tuesday, Davis practiced with the Colts for the first time in a joint session with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, finally bringing to an end his three weeklong wait to suit up.

Davis, who signed a two-year, $14 million free agent contract with Indianapolis in March, said the issue was discovered during his pre-camp physical.

"I'm so grateful [for the medical staff] catching that type of problem because we've been seeing so much with high-blood pressure, with heart attacks and things like that," he said. "So, it's a great thing they caught that. It was a hassle to get back, but I'm back trying to ... work my way back into shape."

Tuesday's two hour, 10-minute practice against the Bengals was grueling for Davis. But it was the first step toward getting back to where he needs to be heading into the regular season. Davis said he expects to make his preseason debut in Thursday's preseason finale in Cincinnati.

Elsewhere for the Colts, coach Shane Steichen said third-year tight end Jelani Woods will miss considerable time in the lineup after sustaining a toe injury in Saturday night's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts anticipate Woods' recovery will linger into the regular season and is expected to impact final roster decisions next week.

Woods, a 2022 third-round pick, caught 25 passes for 312 yards as a rookie before missing the entire 2023 season with a hamstring injury.

For the Bengals, defensive end Myles Murphy was carted to the locker room towards the end of Tuesday's practice after he went down following a play. Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not have an immediate update on Murphy's condition after the practice.

During media availability, Murphy heavily favored his right leg as he walked through the locker room.

Throughout training camp, Murphy had been a key piece of Cincinnati's edge rusher rotation, especially as starters Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard battled injuries. Murphy was the team's first-round pick in 2023 and played on 28.5% of the team's defensive snaps through the first two preseason games, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

ESPN staff writer Ben Baby contributed to this report.