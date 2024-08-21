Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- After returning to practice in a limited fashion on Monday, quarterback Justin Herbert energized the Chargers while participating in 11-on-11 periods during Tuesday's practice.

Herbert often targeted Quentin Johnston and Brenden Rice throughout the day and had a highlight throw to Josh Palmer.

Herbert, who had been in a walking boot for the past two weeks with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, rolled to his left without any limitations and threw a touchdown pass to Palmer over the outstretched arms of two defenders. He also had an impressive back-shoulder throw to Brenden Rice during another period of practice.

"It's definitely a difference," cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. said. "... You can feel it. You can, just the way he goes about it; the balls are different. Just everything is different. His command is out there. So I'm glad to have him back out there."

When Herbert returned on Monday, coach Jim Harbaugh said, "Music should be playing; I thought I heard music, voices of angels maybe."

Samuel agreed, as did offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

"There was something, I don't know if it was angels, but there was this silhouette -- the sun -- I can't explain it," Roman said with a smile. "There was a moment, and I may have heard that too. I may have heard that too."

Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot after the Chargers practiced on July 31. That day, Herbert ran for a score and never showed any signs of pain. Harbaugh has declined to give details on when the injury might have occurred, referring to the team's statement, which said the Chargers expected Herbert to be ready to play for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8.

In the two weeks Herbert was out, the Chargers' offense was abysmal. At practice, the defense consistently dominated, securing interceptions and forcing errant throws. The Chargers still haven't scored a touchdown through two preseason games.

GM Joe Hortiz has shaken up the quarterback room in that time, too, releasing quarterbacks Max Duggan and Casey Bauman and signing former USFL quarterback Luis Perez. Easton Stick, who is in his sixth season in the NFL, and Perez are the backups behind Herbert.

When the Chargers signed Perez on Aug. 6, Harbaugh didn't mince words about the reasoning.

"I thought Easton really wasn't having any competition, enough competition at that position," Harbaugh said. "And the only way to make somebody better is to get competition in there. So yeah, a message to Max and Casey: 'We've got to step up the game.'"

In two games, Stick is 13-for-26 with 116 passing yards and two interceptions. Perez is 18-for-32 with 139 passing yards. The Chargers play their final preseason game against the Cowboys on Aug. 24.