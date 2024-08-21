Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was held out of team drills during Wednesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thumb injury, although the injury is not considered to hold him out long term.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Hill will participate in some portions of Wednesday's practice, but ultimately, the team will protect him from exacerbating the injury.

"There's also times that, because of the timing of where their bodies are at, kind of puts them at risk to get further injury," McDaniel said. "And so it's really from a medical standpoint, you're just trying to let something cool down so you don't have something happen at the expense of regular-season games.

"So he's been very active but we're trying to make sure we keep him out of harm's way."

McDaniel did not say how or when Hill suffered the injury. The wideout has not played in either of the Dolphins' games this preseason.

Hill, a five-time All-Pro, led the NFL in receiving yards last offseason, setting a career high with 1,799 yards and matching his career high with 119 catches.