DETROIT -- Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell suffered a rolled ankle, a source told ESPN.

Sewell seems to avoided a major injury after exiting Wednesday's practice early. Following practice, he received an MRI while being evaluated for a foot injury, but is fine.

During the second half of a team scrimmage, Sewell gingerly walked off the field on his own power. However, there was a hush on the field as he went to sit down on the sideline before ultimately leaving practice.

Sewell, 23, is one of the Lions' foundational pieces who agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension this offseason. In 2023, he joined Lomas Brown as the only Lions offensive tackles to have been named to the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons.