          Source: Lions OT Penei Sewell suffered rolled ankle

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNAug 22, 2024, 03:29 PM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          DETROIT -- Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell suffered a rolled ankle, a source told ESPN.

          Sewell seems to avoided a major injury after exiting Wednesday's practice early. Following practice, he received an MRI while being evaluated for a foot injury, but is fine.

          During the second half of a team scrimmage, Sewell gingerly walked off the field on his own power. However, there was a hush on the field as he went to sit down on the sideline before ultimately leaving practice.

          Sewell, 23, is one of the Lions' foundational pieces who agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension this offseason. In 2023, he joined Lomas Brown as the only Lions offensive tackles to have been named to the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons.