ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Age may indeed just be a number, but that number puts Devaughn Vele on the clock.

The Denver Broncos' rookie wide receiver will turn 27 in December, so not only was he one of the oldest players on any team's draft board this spring, but he also knows time is much less on his side compared to other rookies in an often-short profession.

"I'm not going to lie, it's no secret that I'm older," Vele said. "Obviously Father Time is undefeated, I'm just going to try to take every day as much as I can and be in the league as long as I can. ...

"I have to be better because I don't have the luxury of developing and being like 'Oh, in a few years that guy will be good," he added. "I feel like I have to contribute as much as I can now."

And while the Broncos' 2024 draft class will be, now and forever, judged by new starting quarterback Bo Nix's career, Vele and the rest of Denver's draft picks this past April have an opportunity to make an impact. With all NFL teams making final cuts by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, six of the Broncos' seven-player draft class have made significant cases to make Denver's 53-man roster.

Nix, outside linebacker Jonah Elliss, wide receiver Troy Franklin, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, running back Audric Estime and Vele are positioned to be in the conversations until the toughest decisions are made. Guard Nick Gargiulo, in a position group where the Broncos added several veterans in free agency, is on track to be on the team's practice squad.

But overall, the group has gotten the attention of coach Sean Payton.

"I'm encouraged with the rookie class," Payton said. "A number of these guys have a chance to contribute."

Vele, a seventh-round pick (No. 235 overall), has flashed the potential to be one of the most high-value selections across the league if he plays remotely close in the regular season as he has in training camp. His leaping, one-handed snare of a Jarrett Stidham pass for a touchdown at an Aug. 8 practice has been popular on social media, though Vele has not been one, or any, of the clicks.

"I actually don't have social media," Vele said with a small smile. "So, I don't pay it attention much."

Vele's consistent performance, physicality and precise route running at practice has made him a reliable target for all Denver quarterbacks. And he has made tough decisions in a crowded wide receiver room even more difficult.

"He's smart, he's a little older," Payton said. "I would say, you don't necessarily feel [like he is] a rookie and I say that just respectfully. ... I like his transition and his body control for someone who's 6-4. ... Leggy receivers have a little bit more challenge, but he's a little bit more torso build and that allows him to transition a little better. He put some good tape out there."

"He certainly has come in here and not acted like a rookie," said tackle Mike McGlinchey. "He's acted probably closer to his age. ... He's making plays all over the field and we're very, very excited for him."

Elliss, a third-round pick who is a son of former Broncos defensive lineman Luther Elliss, has created some buzz as well. Jonah Elliss forced two interceptions in the Broncos' first two preseason games and also forced a fumble in the Aug. 18 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Elliss has quickly moved into the rotation of the top four outside linebackers.

"He has a counter-move, he's someone [where] it's not just, you know, one rush plan," Payton said. "He plays with passion."

The two fifth-round picks -- cornerback Abrams-Draine and running back Estime -- have each powered their way into the key rotations at their positions to make the 53-player roster. Abrams-Draine had a pass breakup Sunday and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has said "he's made plays ... he's playing well'' about Abrams-Draine's progress. And Payton called Estime the best after-contact runner in the draft class with big-play potential.

Fourth-round pick Franklin, whom the Broncos traded up to select with the second pick on Day 3, has had some challenges with the physicality of NFL defensive backs at 180 pounds. Because of that, he hasn't had the chance to showcase the speed Payton has repeatedly said has a place in the Broncos' offense.

The Broncos kept five wide receivers in their 53-man roster last year. If they keep both Vele and Franklin, it is part of what may be the most difficult position group for the team to trim.

"More than I can recall anywhere, the depth in competition at that position group -- we potentially have guys that may end up playing for another team," Payton said. "... I think it's a real good question and it's the reality of this camp right now. These guys are working hard and it's a good problem to have."

Nix's future as the Broncos' first rookie starting quarterback in a season opener since John Elway will always lead the report of this draft class. But the group has the potential to be a part of "the culture" Payton said he wants with the infusion of "that youthful energy."

"I think we got a lot of positive energy in this locker room," Elliss said. "... I think our culture and our camaraderie are on point, we can keep this going."