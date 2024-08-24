Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders will build a statue to honor their late former safety, Sean Taylor, two years after unveiling a memorial installation that was criticized by their fans -- and has already been permanently removed.

Taylor, whose No. 21 was retired in 2022, becomes the organization's first former player to be memorialized with a statue. Taylor's daughter, Jackie, will be involved in helping design the statue. She was 18 months old when he was murdered in November 2007.

"I'm just thankful for the whole process," said Taylor, a freshman volleyball player at North Carolina who wears her father's former number. "I think the fans will really enjoy what they're going to see and getting the second opportunity, you don't really get many second opportunities. The fact that we're able to get a second opportunity is nice ... There's a lot of excitement."

Taylor made it clear that her family was appreciative of the previous memorial installation, which was displayed inside the stadium.

"Any opportunity we get to honor my dad, we're going to take it positively," she said in a video conference call.

But many fans felt different, pointing out that the initial installation failed to include the proper jersey (Reebok instead of Nike) and that they didn't apply pieces of tape all over his facemask -- as Taylor did while playing. The organization soon altered the installation to include these changes, as well as using the proper style of socks and cleats.

The Commanders informed the Taylor family that the installation has been removed. Washington hosts New England in the final preseason game Sunday night.

"After careful consideration, we have decided as an organization to remove the Sean Taylor installation from Commanders Field," a team spokesperson said in a statement. "We realize that the installation fell short in honoring one of our franchise's most iconic players. Together with the Taylor family, we are working on a plan, which includes unveiling a statue that will rightfully celebrate the legacy and impact that Sean had on our organization, fanbase and community. The Washington Commanders are committed to honoring our legends in a first-class manner."

There is no set date to unveil the statue; the team will soon meet with the sculptor, according to a team source. The source also said they plan to "honor our legends" in future years, including whenever they move to a new stadium. The team has not yet settled on a new site but have targeted 2030 as to when they'd like to open their next stadium.

Taylor also said in a statement that she was "filled with gratitude that my dad will forever be a part of the burgundy and golf family."

Washington will retire Hall of Famer Darrell Green's No. 28 at halftime of a Week 7 game vs. Carolina. The organization also has retired the jersey numbers of Sammy Baugh (33), Bobby Mitchell (49) and Sonny Jurgensen (9).

A group led by Josh Harris bought the team from Dan Snyder in July 2023; Snyder had been close with the Taylor family.

Taylor played for Washington from 2004 to 2007, becoming one of the organization's most popular players for a new generation.

Numerous NFL safeties have worn his No. 21 since his death -- including former Washington safety Landon Collins while he was with the New York Giants -- often citing his style of play as the reason.

At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Taylor was an intimidating presence in the middle of the field. He was considered a hard-hitting safety capable of big plays. He intercepted five passes in nine games of the 2007 season.