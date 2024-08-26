Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams receiver Puka Nacua returned to practice Monday for the first time since he injured his knee in early August and is on track to be ready for Week 1, coach Sean McVay said.

Nacua took part in individual drills for the first time since he was injured during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 5. The second-year receiver set the rookie record for receptions and receiving yards last season.

Cornerback Darious Williams (hamstring strain) and left guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder) also practiced Monday and are "making great progress," McVay said.

"We expect them to start to ease into full-speed workouts and different things like that with the expectation that they'll be ready to go for the Lions game," McVay said.

McVay also said "there's a possibility" that right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) is ready for the season opener in Detroit, but "we've got to be able to plan accordingly" if he can't go.

Rams third-string quarterback Stetson Bennett missed practice while tending to a family matter but will be back Wednesday.