FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said he's taking one more day before informing players whom he has picked as the starting quarterback, adding an unexpected twist to the competition between veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye.

Mayo on Wednesday said the decision has been made, and he wants to talk to the quarterbacks directly before announcing it, which he hasn't been able to do because of a "hectic" morning working through the formation of the team's roster.

"I know everyone wants to know that," Mayo said. "I'm going to talk to the individual players [Thursday] and have a team meeting [Thursday] and then I'll get it to [the media]."

The Patriots are scheduled to practice at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday and are going through their regular meetings.

Mayo said that the quarterback decision was made in concert with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and the two remain in lockstep.

"You go back and forth and weigh things differently, and when it's all said and done, you want to make sure you're doing what's best for the team," Mayo said. "I think it's important to remember, what's good for the team today may not be good for the team weeks down the line.

"I think the challenge is you want to win every single game now, but also you're trying to build something special."

Brissett had been atop the depth chart since the start of practices in the spring, but Maye made his move over the past two weeks. Mayo had said that once Maye became less deferential, the gap between them closed to the point that Maye was playing better than Brissett in that time frame.

Brissett's experience has been cited by coaches as critical. He has 48 career starts on his résumé, and in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns, played in a similar offense to what the Patriots have implemented under Van Pelt, the former Browns assistant.

Van Pelt hinted last week that Brissett would be the starter, noting that Maye has been "impressive" but "there's still a process of how you bring a rookie quarterback along."

Van Pelt noted the team's developmental plan for Maye, adding: "There's certain things in this offense that Jacoby, having played in it, understands some of the tools you can use to get out of certain situations, pressure situations. Things like that that Drake is still learning. He is pushing."

Brissett started all three of the Patriots' preseason games, playing 27 total snaps and finishing 5-of-14 for 36 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Maye followed up Brissett in all three games, playing 66 total snaps and going 21-of-34 for 192 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He has added seven rushes for 32 yards and one touchdown.