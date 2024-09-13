Jalen Hurts talks to Sal Paolantonio about Saquon Barkley's debut in the Eagles' win over the Packers. (1:17)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had an eventful week.

After playing in the NFL's first game in South America during Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Hurts revealed to Essence that he popped the question to his college sweetheart, Bry Burrows.

The engagement setting included rose petals, candles and a violinist.

"I knew a long time ago," Hurts said. "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

Fans had speculated the couple were engaged after Burrows greeted the quarterback before the Eagles-Packers game with a diamond wrapped around her ring finger.

The couple started dating back in college when Hurts was the quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both Hurts and Burrows are members of the Divine Nine, Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities that are part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Hurts is a member of Omega Psi Phi, while Burrows is Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Hurts and Burrows went public with their relationship in 2023, the year Hurts and the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Hurts is in his fifth season with the Eagles. He finished the 2023 season with a career-high 3,858 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.