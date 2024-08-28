Stephen A. Smith says the Eagles are the biggest threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. (2:16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs signed quarterback Bailey Zappe to their practice squad after his release from the New England Patriots, a source confirmed.

The Chiefs carried only Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz at quarterback on their 53-player roster, so Zappe will serve in effect as their third-string quarterback.

The Chiefs also signed running back Samaje Perine to their active roster. Perine had been released by the Denver Broncos in their final cuts.

Perine, 28, is a seven-year NFL veteran with the Broncos, Bengals, Dolphins and Washington. Last season, his only one with the Broncos, Perine rushed for 238 yards and caught a career-high 50 passes.

Zappe, 25, finished the preseason 15-of-25 for 137 yards for the Patriots, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He played 36 snaps in the opener, the most of any quarterback, as he entered after veteran starter Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye played one series apiece.

But then he hardly saw the field after that game, playing just five snaps in the second preseason game and six in the finale, as the majority of time went to rookies Maye and Joe Milton III.

Once the Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 pick in the draft and then also drafted Milton in the sixth round, it made Zappe a long shot to stick on the roster despite his eight career starts.

Zappe, a fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2022, has posted a career stat line of 192-of-304 for 2,053 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He said one of his goals in preseason and training camp was to cut down on his turnovers, and he succeeded, finishing without one through the 2024 practices.

