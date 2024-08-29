Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs didn't get what they wanted long term from their 2022 midseason trade with the Giants that allowed them to acquire wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was released this week.

But because of Toney's contributions in what for the Chiefs was one of the most glorious days in franchise history, general manager Brett Veach felt the deal was one of the best he has ever made.

"I don't think we're sitting here going for a third straight Super Bowl [championship] had we not made that trade,'' Veach said of the deal that sent third- and sixth-round draft picks to the Giants. "So, from that standpoint, we'd do it all over again in a heartbeat.''

Toney, 25, the Giants' first-round draft pick in 2021, wound up playing in just 20 regular-season games for the Chiefs. He caught 55 passes and scored four touchdowns, but those games were most notable for injuries and dropped passes. Toney tore the meniscus in his knee while returning kicks minutes into the first training camp practice last year, and though he returned for the start of the regular season, he was listed on their weekly injury report for 19 of the Chiefs' 21 games.

But in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago, Toney scored one touchdown and set up another with a 65-yard punt return.

It was when he flashed that kind of big play ability that the Chiefs thought they might be able to develop their next star receiver.

"We're certainly disappointed,'' Veach said. "I think he's disappointed. We really liked the kid, and I know that people have different takes on Kadarius, but I know in this building he's a bright kid, he's a smart kid. When you look back on it, some of this stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can't control. Like walking out the first day of training camp last year and tearing his [meniscus]. I mean, that was something that was just unfortunate.''

But Veach also suggested Toney's workout habits were a reason for his failure with the Chiefs. Toney was not a consistent participant this year in the Chiefs' offseason practices.

"Sometimes you can make some bad luck turn into good luck by just doing some little things in the offseason [to] take care of your body,'' Veach said." I think that's a process he's working through. It's certainly not for a lack of talent. ... If he's able to tighten up some of the offseason stuff and get his body [right], I think he'll go out there and make a ton of plays for another team.

"I think it goes both ways. I'm certainly sure that there would be things that he would do differently in regards to just some of the offseason and stuff and taking care of the body. I think it's a process. He's a really smart kid and I do think he'll figure it out. ... He was actually a lot of fun to be around, and I just hope for the kid that he can get a little good luck on his side and stay healthy.''

Veach also suggested the Chiefs might have welcomed former European rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit on to their practice squad after he was released this week. Rees-Zammit was trying to make the Chiefs as a running back.

Rees-Zammit instead signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on their practice squad. The Jaguars play at least one game annually in London.

"We kept it open,'' Veach said. "We wanted the kid to really look at maybe some different opportunities as well. I think the Jacksonville thing and their relationship overseas and what that brings to the table going overseas twice a year. I think that was probably something that interests him.''