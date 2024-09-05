Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is back after a 207-day break since the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, but the players' pregame drip hasn't lost its potential.

The Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL kickoff game, a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game.

Travis Kelce has been on a roll since winning his third Super Bowl ring. Kelce brought the energy in his pregame arrival, wearing a trucker hat and a tan ombre set over a tank top.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has unfinished business with the Chiefs. For his arrival, he wore a green checkered shacket with a pair of designer khaki pants. To put his fit together, he added a pair of green-and-white sneakers and accessorized with a green Louis Vuitton bag to match.

Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey took a more comfortable route that fit the theme for his team's season debut. He sported a black T-shirt that read "This is my shirt for the Ravens game." He paired the shirt with black-and-white Nike Air Max 1s and gray shorts.

Here are some of the freshest fits of Week 1 in the NFL.

