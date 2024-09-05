Stephen A. Smith explains why he thinks the Chiefs will return to the AFC Championship Game but will fall short of a third consecutive Lombardi Trophy. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Football is back, and the 2024 NFL kickoff game will see two familiar opponents face off Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens.

In a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game, Kansas City is chasing history and aiming to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, while Baltimore looks to spoil the party.

As if that wasn't enough, this opener features a quarterback duel for the record books: Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson -- the first time two multi-MVP winners under 30 have faced off in Week 1.

Kansas City is playing in its fourth NFL kickoff game, tying the New England Patriots for the most appearances -- 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. The Patriots went 3-1 in those matchups with their only loss coming in 2017, and they have the most wins in the opener. The team they lost to? The Chiefs, who can tie the Patriots with a victory on Thursday.

Here are notable facts behind the NFL's annual kickoff game.

How often has a defending Super Bowl champion lost?

The defending Super Bowl champion has lost just five times since 2004 when appearing in the kickoff game. The Chiefs are the second team to appear in the game two years in a row -- the Patriots are the other.

The NFL's kickoff game began in 2002 when the San Francisco 49ers faced the New York Giants. It's become a tradition ever since, though it has evolved into what the league now calls "Kickoff Weekend."

A loss to Baltimore would mark the second straight loss for Kansas City in the season opener, and the third in a row for a reigning Super Bowl winner -- the Los Angeles Rams lost in 2022. That would mark the first time the defending Super Bowl champion has lost its season opener in three straight seasons since 1981-83.

Which teams combined for the most total points?

The Denver Broncos-Ravens matchup in 2013 includes multiple NFL kickoff game records, including the most points scored between both teams -- 76. The Green Bay Packers-New Orleans Saints matchup in 2011 also included 76 total points.

Denver defeated Baltimore 49-27 behind a huge game by Peyton Manning. The quarterback threw for 462 passing yards and seven touchdowns, both records for the opener. Baltimore's quarterback -- Joe Flacco -- set a record himself, too. He had 62 passing attempts, the most ever, but just 34 completions along with 362 passing yards and two touchdowns and interceptions each.

What team produced the most total offense?

In a Foxborough, Massachusetts, meeting, Kansas City came out on top against New England to open the season in 2017. The Chiefs compiled 537 yards on offense, the most of any NFL kickoff game, in a 42-27 win.

Then-Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns, while Tyreek Hill had seven receptions for 133 yards and a score. Kareem Hunt ran for 148 yards, the most rushing yards in any NFL kickoff game.

Playing in his 18th season, Tom Brady struggled with 267 passing yards and no touchdowns.

When was the last time a defending Super Bowl winner wasn't featured?

Since 2002, each NFL kickoff game has included the reigning Super Bowl champion except in 2019.

The NFL opted for a classic matchup to kick off its 100th anniversary season as the Green Bay Packers faced the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The meeting had all the history but lacked points on the board.

The Packers won 10-3 in a game that included just one touchdown -- an 8-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Jimmy Graham -- and 467 yards. Next year's matchup featured the Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl the season prior.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.