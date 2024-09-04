The "Get Up" team breaks down the importance of Saquon Barkley to the Eagles' offense ahead of the team's season opener vs. the Packers in Brazil. (2:04)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Devin White has been ruled out of Friday's season opener against the Packers with an ankle injury and will not be making the trip with the team to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

White was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report before being declared out Wednesday.

The 26-year-old White signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Eagles in free agency this offseason. He spent much of the summer working with the first-team defense, often paired with Zack Baun as the starting duo at the beginning of practice.

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio frequently rotated players in, however, including former Georgia standout Nakobe Dean and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Dean, who impressed in the latter stages of camp, is likely to get the starting nod against Green Bay with White sidelined.

White played his first five seasons with the Buccaneers, where he made the NFL's All-Rookie team and received a Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

He started 13 games last season and finished with 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He dealt with foot and groin injuries throughout the 2023 season and was replaced in the starting lineup by K.J. Britt down the stretch.