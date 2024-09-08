Open Extended Reactions

Kirk Cousins' first game with the Atlanta Falcons didn't start off particularly well. He had an interception on his second series and a few other errant passes. But before the end of the first half, he made a big play with someone who has been one of his favorite practice targets: tight end Kyle Pitts.

After a strip-sack by Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was called back due to an offside call, Cousins found an open Pitts in the end zone for his first touchdown pass with the Falcons, a 12-yard completion. The score put Atlanta ahead, 10-6.

The Falcons had a nice nine-play, 90-yard drive, led by runs by running back Bijan Robinson and some heady catches by wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III. Cousins found Pitts for a completion earlier in the drive and then got the ball to him for six before the end of the half.

It was Pitts' seventh career TD reception and the earliest he's caught one. The previous was Week 5 against the New York Jets in his rookie season in 2021.