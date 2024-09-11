Jason McCourty dives into how the Bills' defense could disrupt the Dolphins' offensive game plan if both Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are ruled out. (1:08)

MIAMI -- Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will not play in Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday, leaving the team without its leading rusher from a season ago.

Mostert was estimated to have missed all of the Dolphins' practices this week with a chest injury; the team didn't practice Monday and held walk-through practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

Running back De'Von Achane also missed Monday's and Tuesday's practices with an ankle injury but returned to the practice field Wednesday.

In terms of Achane's availability for Thursday's game, McDaniel said: "We'll see."

Achane was officially listed as questionable for the game by the Dolphins. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to the team.

Both players picked up their injuries during the Dolphins' 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Mostert recorded 19 total yards on eight touches, while Achane finished with 100 total yards on 17 touches.

McDaniel said the short week has impacted the practice reps his players have received, considering the team typically waits until Thursday to have a padded practice during a normal week.

Achane ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns in two games against the Bills last season, but if he is unable to play, veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright are in line to man the Dolphins' backfield against their division rivals.

Wright was inactive in Week 1, but Wilson led the team with 26 rushing yards on five carries.