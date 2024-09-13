Stephen A. Smith explains why he isn't ready to name Justin Fields the starter if Russell Wilson is healthy. (1:53)

PITTSBURGH -- For the second week in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are listing quarterback Russell Wilson's game status as questionable, making it likely Justin Fields will make his second start against Denver.

"Regarding Russell's availability, I'm going to list him as questionable, and so obviously if his availability is questionable, then starting is less so," Tomlin said Friday. "But we've been in that mindset all week, man. Like I've said, we've been focused on getting Justin ready to play and we'll continue in that mindset as we push forward toward game time."

Wilson, who aggravated his training camp calf injury in practice before Week 1, was inactive against the Falcons and served as the emergency third quarterback. The 35-year-old quarterback was also limited in practice each day this week.

"I feel like I'm getting closer and closer," Wilson said Thursday. "I'm just trying to be smart and got to do a lot of work today on the field and everything else, throwing and all that, so just trying to be smart."

The Steelers also appear prepared to give a different look on the offensive line against the Broncos. First-round pick Troy Fautanu was removed from the injury report earlier this week after being slowed by a knee sprain sustained during the first preseason game.

"I think the only thing different this week is Troy is more available," Tomlin said. "Obviously his availability is not in question, and so I've been more thoughtful about how to distribute reps, and at the end of this thing we'll determine who plays and how often."

Although he practiced fully on Thursday and Friday of Week 1, Fautanu didn't play against the Atlanta Falcons, but he was active and dressed out on the sideline.

"Really just preparing myself mentally really more than anything," Fautanu said of his process since injuring his knee Aug. 9. "I think that's why I take the biggest step these last couple weeks. Just trying to make sure I'm preparing. But yeah, I think I'm ready. I know I'm ready."

His fellow offensive linemen hinted at the strong possibility he could make his debut in Denver.

"It'll be a lot different look than last week, but I don't think our game plan will necessarily change depending on who's out there," left tackle Dan Moore said.

He added of Fautanu, "We were really impressed with Troy. Just his development from OTAs to camp was just miraculous. And then each day as camp went on, he just continued to get better, and the little bit of time that he played in the preseason game, he played really well. So I think he impressed the coaches and the offensive linemen, honestly, and we kind of all got his respect and I think he has our trust."

Although Moore sustained an ankle injury early in the game against the Falcons and missed practice Wednesday, he said Friday that he'll "be fine."

If Moore retains his job at left tackle and Fautanu steps into right tackle, that would send 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to the bench. Jones replaced veteran Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle midway through the 2023 season, and although the Pittsburgh front office expressed a desire to move Jones to left in the offseason, he took most of his reps at right with Fautanu throughout camp and started Week 1 at right tackle, too.