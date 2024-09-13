Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was cleared to play Sunday against the Washington Commanders despite dealing with a knee injury this week.

"No concern," coach Brian Daboll said before Friday's practice. "He'll be ready to play."

Nabers did not have an official designation on the final injury report. He was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited the previous day.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is also trending toward playing. He was a full participant in Friday's practice after spending the week in the concussion protocol.

Cornerback Nick McCloud (knee), linebacker Darius Muasau (knee) and kick returner Gunner Olszewski (groin) were ruled out.

The problem for Nabers, the No. 6 pick in this year's draft, first surfaced during Thursday's practice.

"He was like, 'Ah, it doesn't feel right, right now,'" Daboll said. "So we looked at him. We said, 'Let's be safe.' Looked at it. He came in early in the morning, got treatment. So he's good to go."

A source told ESPN on Thursday that Nabers' right leg felt a "little tight" during practice but that the issue was not expected to be anything serious.

Nabers was moving gingerly during the short portion of practice open to the media Friday. He did it while wearing a sleeve on the leg. He walked cautiously around the locker room after practice but was not available to speak.

The rookie wide receiver had five catches for 66 yards in his professional debut. He felt good coming out of the contest, even more confident than he did in the preseason when he thought things were moving quickly.

"It was kind of a little slower," Nabers said. "I got to read the defense a little bit more, get lined up a little bit faster and run pretty good routes."

The Giants (0-1) haven't been shy about their intentions with the first-round pick. Nabers has immediately been thrust into the No. 1 receiver role, and expectations are high.

Nabers, 21, had seven targets in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. At one point, quarterback Daniel Jones targeted him on four straight plays.

The way Daboll, the team's offensive playcaller views it, it's not rocket science.

"Throw him the ball," he said this week.