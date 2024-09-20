Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aaron Rodgers hooked up with an old friend for the New York Jets' first touchdown vs. the New England Patriots on Monday night -- a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard, who celebrated by handing the ball to his quarterback. It was Rodgers' first touchdown as a Jet in MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers. Lazard. SIX!



And the @nyjets love it for their QB ❤️#NEvsNYJ on Prime Video

— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2024

On first down, Rodgers read blitz and threw quickly in the left flat to Lazard, his former Green Bay Packers teammate. Cornerback Alex Austin tried to tackle Lazard in the open field, but the 6-foot-5 Lazard isn't easy to bring down. He grabbed the back of Lazard's jersey, holding on for dear life, but Lazard pulled away and scored, giving the Jets a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

It capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive. Most interesting thing about the drive: Five different players touched the ball for the Jets.

The Jets took a 14-0 lead on Breece Hall's 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

The Jets loaded up with blockers, using backup OT Olu Fashanu and backup DT Solomon Thomas as eligible players/blockers in their jumbo package.

Hall was ruled short initially, but the Jets challenged and the replay showed that the ball crossed the plane of the goal line before he was down.

Rodgers threw his second touchdown of the night, connecting with Garrett Wilson on a two-yard pass with 6:18 left in the third quarter to give the Jets a 21-3 lead.

8️⃣ to 5️⃣



Garrett Wilson grabs his first TD from Aaron Rodgers!#NEvsNYJ on Prime Video

— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2024

It was a laser from Rodgers, who double-clutched but generated enough velocity on the ball to sneak the ball past the pleading fingertips of cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Wilson, in the slot, ran to the right flat. Gonzalez, covering Wilson all night, tried to jump the route. He came oh-so-close to knocking it down or picking it off.