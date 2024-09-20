Tyler Fulghum breaks down why the misfiring Giants and Browns offenses make the under worth taking when they face off in Cleveland. (0:37)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he is dealing with the same injury to both his feet and will play through it but might require a procedure in the future.

"Don't feel 100 percent, but feel good enough to go out there and make a difference," Garrett said Friday.

Garrett, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but returned to practice Friday. He was not listed with a game status for Sunday's matchup with the New York Giants and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett "looked like himself" at practice.

Garrett appeared on the injury report with a foot issue last week but played in the Browns' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording a strip sack in the game. Garrett took a few plays off in the victory but said after the game that he would continue to play through the injury.

"We talk about [surgery after the season] but that's something that we'll talk about further down the line," Garrett said. "The issue itself is something that I'll probably have to deal with for however long I end up playing. So it's about managing that and playing through it."

Garrett also clarified that the ailment is an injury to both feet that can require pain management.

When asked if the injury will linger throughout the season, Garrett said: "I hope not. Hopefully, in the next couple weeks it will continue to get better until it's something that's not bothering me as consistently as it is."

In two games, Garrett has two sacks, both of which have forced fumbles.