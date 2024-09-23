Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller will miss "multiple weeks" and is a candidate to go on injured reserve after injuring a knee against the New York Giants, according to coach Kevin Stefanski.

Teller suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Browns' 21-15 loss to the Giants.

It was one of multiple injuries along the offensive line that Cleveland faced on Sunday, forcing a mass shuffling across the unit. The Browns also lost Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and James Hudson III (shoulder) to injuries, and Dawand Jones was benched after halftime because of a knee injury, according to Stefanski, before coming back into the game after Hudson went down.

Stefanski did not have updates on the statuses of Wills, Hudson or Jones on Monday.

Meanwhile, defensive end Myles Garrett is "day-to-day" after undergoing an MRI for an injury to his feet that he aggravated Sunday. Garrett, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, said after the game that the injury is creating compounding issues throughout his lower leg but that he would continue to play.

"He's like a lot of our guys on this team. He's going to battle through these injuries, and I expect him to continue to get better," Stefanski said.