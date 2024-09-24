Open Extended Reactions

Dan Campbell's home address was publicly leaked on social media by his daughter's classmate earlier this year, according to a report by The Detroit News, ultimately prompting the Detroit Lions coach to sell his home after multiple instances of harassment and unwanted visitors on the property.

The Detroit News reported Monday that, according to police reports obtained by the paper, multiple people showed up at the Campbells' residence in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on the night of Jan. 28, hours after the Lions' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

According to the report, a Lions security official contacted Bloomfield Township police that night to report that Campbell's address had been posted online. An investigation conducted by police and NFL security revealed that a male high school classmate of Campbell's daughter posted the family's home address on Snapchat with the accompanying text of: "Dumb f--- trying to go for it."

Campbell and his wife, Holly, were still in the Bay Area at the time, according to the report, but became "nervous for the safety of their daughter" after vehicles and people showed up outside the residence. The Campbells' daughter was at the Bloomfield Township residence that night with her boyfriend, who "went outside in his vehicle and flashed his headlights at anyone approaching causing these people to turn off and leave," according to the report.

The Campbells eventually instructed their daughter to leave the home with her boyfriend, and the report stated that police patrolled the residence for the next several days.

According to the report, the daughter's classmate was identified on Jan. 29 and questioned by investigators. The classmate said he and his friends were "distraught" by the Lions' loss to the 49ers and that he "found humor" in the Snapchat post. The classmate and his friends later drove to the Campbells' residence, parked on the street and were "yelling not nice things toward the house" before leaving, according to the report.

A police investigator informed Holly Campbell that the incident did not meet the standard to file criminal charges against the classmate.

"Holly's only concern is that their address is out there now, and she fears next season people will know when her husband is out of town and try to take advantage of that," the investigator wrote, according to the report.

The Campbells moved to an unidentified new location earlier this year, according to The Detroit News, and have not received any further harassment. The 7,800-square-foot Bloomfield Township residence was listed last week for $4.5 million, and a deal was pending within 24 hours, according to Crain's Detroit Business.

Dan Campbell declined to discuss his decision to sell the Bloomfield Township house last week but emphasized that he loves Lions fans.

"Our fans are unbelievable," he said last Friday. "There's nowhere that I would want to be or any other team that I'd want to coach for."