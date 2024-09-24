Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle during Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals but isn't entirely ruled out for the season or even the upcoming game, according to coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell confirmed Ragnow's injury on 97.1 The Ticket's "Costa & Jansen with Heather" show Tuesday morning but said Ragnow is still trying to push to play Monday against the Seattle Seahawks.

"First of all, Frank is stubborn. He's hard-headed Frank. He's tough, he's stubborn, so he wants to go, and he always wants to go, but this is something we're still talking about right now," Campbell said. "I'm not entirely sure what we're gonna do with him.

"A lot of it is where is he gonna feel by middle or end of the week, but he does have something in there and he did play through some of this last week," he said.

Ragnow is a pivotal piece of the Lions' offensive line and earned second team All-Pro honors in 2023. He is also one of three Lions centers to be named to at least three Pro Bowls. The Lions are planning to make a smart decision by listing him as week-to-week.

"We'll do what's best for him and what's best for us in the moment ultimately," Campbell said. "But you know how I feel about Frank, we all do, appreciate the heck out of him."

The Lions are off to a 2-1 start but have been hit hard by injuries lately with a likely season-ending torn triceps injury to defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes is also expected to miss "a significant amount of time" with a knee injury, according to Campbell, while defensive tackle Alim McNeill (shoulder), tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle) and safety Brian Branch (concussion) are all considered day-to-day.

The Lions placed Davenport and Barnes on injured reserve Tuesday.

"These guys know, it's next man up and we don't bat an eye, we acknowledge there's some good players that could be down, but this is your opportunity now," Campbell told reporters Monday following the string of injuries. "Next man step up and help up and that's it.

"There's no looking back, nobody cares, nobody's going to feel sorry for us, we just -- we move forward."