The secret to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' early-season success isn't really a secret. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said it stems from one thing: Daniels' work habits.

"There's no magic pixie dust that we're throwing into him," Quinn said Monday. "It is absolutely grinding, working, and a lot of confidence comes from that. He can enter the game knowing that he put the work in."

Four games into his rookie season, Daniels already has established NFL records -- in addition to helping Washington go 3-1 for the first time since 2011.

He became the first NFL quarterback to complete at least 85% of his passes in two consecutive games -- going a combined 47-of-53 in wins at Cincinnati and Arizona. And his 82.1 completion percentage is the highest ever after four games.

Daniels has thrown for 897 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception while running 46 times for 218 yards and four scores.

He ranks fourth in the NFL in QBR at 73.4. After Sunday's 42-14 win in Arizona, Daniels said he didn't know how his season would unfold.

"I didn't have any expectations," he said. "[It was] how much can we learn? How can we keep growing? For me personally, how much can I learn and keep going? How fast can I learn to become a pro and keep going from there."

Coaches and teammates have praised Daniels since spring practices began in May. He would arrive at the facility at 5:45 a.m. daily for extra film sessions and then walk through some of the plays. He's still typically the first player in the building during the week.

"His preparation is very unique for a guy who's just got into the league," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "His preparation, the way he attacks practice, the way he is starting to conduct the film sessions at the end of the week for the receivers and the tight ends. It's no surprise when he goes out there and he executes at a high level."

Quinn said that while the team was in Arizona, the quarterback room was a few doors from his office and he saw Daniels with the other signal-callers watching film "again and again."

That's why, the coach said, "there's not any magic" to the rookie's start.

"I know that's hard to say, but he absolutely works his ass off," Quinn said.