Stephen A. Smith breaks down the Colts' quarterback situation after their Week 9 loss to the Vikings. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Multiple teams inquired about the availability of Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but the team maintained that Richardson was off-limits, a source told ESPN.

Richardson was benched last week for veteran Joe Flacco, creating doubt about the future of the 2023 fourth overall draft pick. Colts coach Shane Steichen said he made the decision to make Flacco the starter "going forward" because he determined that Flacco gave the team a better chance to win.

The Colts struggled Sunday night in a loss to Minnesota, producing one of their worst offensive performances of the season. Steichen said Monday that he plans to start Flacco again for Sunday's home game against Buffalo Bills.

Richardson's struggles this season have been well documented, including his league-low 44.4% completion rate and seven interceptions. But there was significant interest around the league in Richardson leading up to the 2023 draft, and his tantalizing physical traits likely still make him appealing.

For the Colts, trading Richardson would have been stunning. Although the team's long-term commitment to the player has been questioned since his benching, the Colts don't have an obvious path to another starter quarterback beyond Flacco, who is 39 and playing on a one-year contract. Entertaining a trade would fly in the face of what the Colts said after making the quarterback change, including Steichen saying the team was "not giving up on him by any means."

Internally, the Colts have maintained that they still consider Richardson their future and hope to reinstate him as their starter at some point, whether this season or next.

"We're not losing faith in him," Steichen said.

In other news Tuesday, the Colts placed center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve and claimed safety Darren Hall off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. Kelly played all 54 offensive snaps in the Colts' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. He did miss practice last Wednesday with knee and calf injuries, however.