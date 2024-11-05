Take a look at some key stats for Khalil Herbert and the Bengals' running attack. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals have made a rare move ahead of the trade deadline.

The Bengals acquired Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, the teams announced Tuesday.

Cincinnati needed a running back after Zack Moss reported he was dealing with a neck injury before the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said more information would be gathered this week and a timetable for Moss's return was unclear, but on Tuesday, the Bengals placed Moss on injured reserve.

"I'm glad that we went out and tried to get better. So, I think, and I've watched Khalil in the past, I think he'll be able to help us," quarterback Joe Burrow said Tuesday.

Herbert, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, was in the final year of his rookie contract. He has had limited usage for the Bears in six games this season. He has just eight carries for 16 yards and a touchdown and has been a healthy scratch in the past two contests for Chicago.

The Virginia Tech product adds depth behind Bengals running back Chase Brown, who had 27 carries for 120 yards, both career highs, in Cincinnati's 41-27 win over the Raiders last weekend.

Cincinnati has not historically made midseason trades except in special situations. The last one came during the 2020 season when disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for offensive lineman B.J. Finney.