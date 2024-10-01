Open Extended Reactions

Nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters signed a contract to join the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Tuesday.

The Seahawks are down to third-string right tackle Stone Forsythe after George Fant was placed on injured reserve and preferred starter Abraham Lucas was put on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Fant has to miss at least two more games, while Lucas is not expected to be ready until midseason at the earliest.

A veteran of 19 NFL seasons, Peters, 42, appeared in eight games with the Seahawks last season, starting two.

The two-time All-Pro previously suited up for the Buffalo Bills (2004-08), Philadelphia Eagles (2009-20), Chicago Bears (2021), Dallas Cowboys (2022) and Seahawks.

A Super Bowl champion with the Eagles during the 2017 season, Peters has started 221 of the 248 career games in which he has appeared. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

It will be Peters' 21st season in the league, but he missed all of the 2012 season because of an injury. He's played at least one game in 19 different seasons since his rookie year in 2004 and is one of five offensive linemen to play in at least 19 seasons, joining Lou Groza, Jackie Slater, Ray Brown and Bruce Matthews.

To make room for Peters, the Seahawks released defensive tackle Matt Gotel from their practice squad.

ESPN's Brady Henderson, Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.