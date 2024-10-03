The Royals sweep the Orioles in the wild-card round behind strong pitching efforts and advance to the ALDS to face off against the Yankees. (0:31)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes bought into the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals in 2020 and has been patiently waiting for postseason baseball to return.

His wait will soon be over.

The Royals are guaranteed at least one home game in their upcoming American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. They swept their two-game wild-card series against the Baltimore Orioles, with both games being played in Baltimore.

"It's awesome,'' the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said Thursday. "It's great for the city. I've heard all the stories about how awesome the environment was the last time they were in the playoffs and they're going to go up against a great baseball team in the Yankees, a historic baseball team. I'm just excited for these guys when they're hungry. They're playing great baseball right now and to be at [Kauffman Stadium], sold out crowd hopefully ... I get to see that October baseball there is going to be special.''

Mahomes said he's looking for the Royals to make up for the disappointment he felt as a teenager when his hometown Texas Rangers lost in back-to-back World Series.

"I've been to a postseason baseball game back when I was in high school,'' he said. "I got to see [the Rangers] lose, I think Game 5, I think against the [San Francisco] Giants one year ... I've had some close heartbreaks there with the Rangers, but the Royals are going to turn it around for me.''