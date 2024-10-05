Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As the Carolina Panthers prepare to face the Chicago Bears Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox), a big topic of discussion has been the 2023 trade package that sent top wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears to acquire the No. 1 pick so they could select quarterback Bryce Young in that draft.

The Panthers seemed to be big losers in the deal that also included two first-round picks (2023, 2024) and a 2025 second-rounder. Especially since Young was benched after an 0-2 start this season, leaving their long-term solution at quarterback in doubt.

But Carolina (1-3) might have found a long-term replacement for Moore in receiver Diontae Johnson, who over the past two games has been among the NFL's leaders with 15 catches on 27 targets for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

He has become the focal point of coach Dave Canales' offense, similar to what he had last season with Mike Evans when he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator and the previous two years with DK Metcalf when he was the Seattle Seahawks' passing game coordinator.

"We have a starting point and it starts with Diontae Johnson,'' Canales said. "When we have a starting point, then coverages, the attention of the defense starts to draw attention, starts to draw focus to a certain part of it. That's what kind of opens up the rest.''

The chemistry Johnson has developed the past two weeks with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is making him a candidate to be one of the top wide receiver free agents in 2025. It's giving the Panthers reason to consider, at some point, signing the 2019 third-round pick out of Toledo to a long-term deal to avoid a bidding war in free agency.

With Dalton at quarterback and Johnson the focus, the Panthers have averaged 31.7 points the past two weeks, compared to 6.5 the first two weeks when Young connected with Johnson only five times for 34 yards and no touchdowns.

"I love it,'' Johnson said of being the focal point, as he was during his career-best season in 2021 when he led the Pittsburgh Steelers with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. "I couldn't ask to be in a better position. Back at the X [receiver role], which is what I'm comfortable at because I'm backside with one-on-one coverage.

"Just to be out in that position and be myself out there and just show the world what I can do on Sundays is a blessing.''

The Panthers also could trade Johnson for draft picks to build around if they continue to lose, though Canales said he doesn't "see that happening.''

Regardless, Johnson's recent production has made the Panthers look like winners in the trade that got him from the Steelers (2024 sixth-round pick, cornerback Donte Jackson).

"He's sweet feet,'' running back Miles Sanders said. "His ability to create separation in small areas, straight off the line, even when he's deep into his route ... it's just very fun to watch.''

Safety Xavier Woods knew Johnson was special two years ago when, as a member of the Steelers, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound receiver caught 10 of 10 targets for 98 yards.

"He kind of ran through us and over us,'' Woods said. "It's not surprising what he's doing.''

To Johnson's credit, he didn't publicly complain about not being targeted when Young was the starter. He didn't express concern that his future free agency stock was falling because the quarterback he'd been brought here to help wasn't playing well.

"I'm just trying to let the game come to me,'' Johnson said at the time. "I'm not trying to do stuff I haven't done before. The contract and stuff, I think about it, but I don't focus on it. I just try to be the best version of me''

Opponents are paying attention. Defenders have lined up an average of 5.07 yards away from Johnson when the ball is snapped, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the fourth fewest yards of cushion on receivers with 20-plus targets this season.

Only Jaylen Waddle (3.84) of the Miami Dolphins, Garrett Wilson (4.27) of the New York Jets and Tyreek Hill (4.87) of the Jets have seen tighter coverage, so there's a respect factor.

The switch to Dalton validated such coverage. With Young at the helm, Johnson was averaging 17 receiving yards per game, ranking third among Carolina players and tied for 117th in the NFL. With Dalton starting, he ranks first in Carolina and fifth in the NFL in targets (27), receptions (15), receiving yards (205) and receiving touchdowns (2). His 10 receptions for first downs are tied for the second most in the league.

While Moore was a No. 1 receiver for the Panthers, some NFL executives didn't consider him a true No. 1, although he played to that level last season in Chicago with 1,364 receiving yards that ranked sixth in the league.

Looking forward, the question for Carolina is whether it will invest for the long term in Johnson, who will be 29 before the 2025 season. This is something the team, according to a league source with knowledge of the situation, will consider.

But there is no doubt Johnson is building a resume that will make him attractive in free agency. Even his leadership, which some questioned during his time with the Steelers, has gotten rave reviews in Carolina.

He's been quiet, but effective, similar to what Moore brought.

"He only gets vocal when he needs to get vocal,'' receiver David Moore said. "He has a fire, and that's cool.''

The one negative Johnson had prior to coming to Carolina that resurfaced some last week was dropped passes. He had an opportunity to catch a touchdown on a fade route on the first drive and later had a deep pass go off his fingertips.

He took responsibility for both.

"Regardless of where the ball was thrown, I should have made a play on it,'' he said.

Otherwise, Johnson has lived up to every expectation the Panthers had when they traded for him.

"I always felt like I was [a No. 1 receiver],'' Johnson said. "I still am.''