BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since a severe knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Chubb, who had a two surgeries to repair damage to his left knee, said Thursday that his knee felt good after his first practice.

"He looks like himself to me," said coach Kevin Stefanski, who was noncommittal on Chubb's availability for the team's Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns also said tight end David Njoku is questionable to play against the Commanders. Njoku has missed the past three games because of an ankle sprain.

Cleveland also listed offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin and Michael Dunn and running back Pierre Strong Jr. as questionable.

Wills, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2023, has played in only one game this season. Conklin, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season, has yet to make his season debut. Dunn spent the first four games of the season on the non-football illness list. And Strong has missed the last three games because of a hamstring injury.

The Browns also ruled out offensive tackle James Hudson, linebacker Jordan Hicks, running back Nyheim Hines and defensive end Alex Wright.

Hudson, who has started three games at left tackle this season, is an option to be placed in injured reserve after aggravating his shoulder injury this week, according to Stefanski. Hines returned to practice Wednesday after spending the first four games on the non-football injury list. And Wright will miss the rest of the season because of a triceps injury.