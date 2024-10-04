Ryan Clark makes his pick for the Week 5 matchup between the Packers and Rams. (0:25)

LOS ANGELES -- Rams cornerback Darious Williams is expected to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, coach Sean McVay said on Friday.

"I do, yeah," McVay said when asked if he expects Williams to make his season debut. "We'll see how he feels after today, but he's had a really good week. So that's a positive for us."

Williams strained his hamstring early in July but was expected to return for the start of the season. Then, in early September, Williams had a setback with the injury and was placed on injured reserve. He missed the first four games of the season.

Through four games, the Rams' defense ranks 31st in the NFL in pass defense DVOA and has just one interception.

Williams said Friday that he feels "good" and like his body is "ready to go" after the injury.

"Experience, confidence, production when he's played," McVay said when asked what Williams' return can bring to the secondary. "So all of those things are reasons why we were so excited to be able to get him back.

"And so [he's] got a great concept trigger, just a natural feel. Certain guys have a knack for being able to get their hands on the ball if those opportunities present themselves. And so we're excited."

In 17 games last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams had four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 53 tackles.